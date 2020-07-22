All apartments in Auburn
3818 D Place Southeast
3818 D Place Southeast

3818 D Place Southeast
Location

3818 D Place Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Check this unit out in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Auburn! Upstairs unit has an open concept dining room and living room. All appliances in the unit, INCLUDING full size washer/dryer. Water/Sewer/Garbage is covered in the rent...WHAT A DEAL!! Unit has laminate flooring and carpet. Patio off of the dining room has a storage unit and a shared back yard. Living room has a wood burning fireplace, always a plus! The bedrooms are a good size for all your furniture. 1 parking space and off street parking. 12 month lease, $800 fully refundable security deposit and $40 application fee per adult. NO pets and NON-smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Maria at 253-852-8195, ext 221 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 D Place Southeast have any available units?
3818 D Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 D Place Southeast have?
Some of 3818 D Place Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 D Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3818 D Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 D Place Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3818 D Place Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3818 D Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3818 D Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 3818 D Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 D Place Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 D Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 3818 D Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3818 D Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3818 D Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 D Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 D Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
