3818 D Place Southeast

Check this unit out in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Auburn! Upstairs unit has an open concept dining room and living room. All appliances in the unit, INCLUDING full size washer/dryer. Water/Sewer/Garbage is covered in the rent...WHAT A DEAL!! Unit has laminate flooring and carpet. Patio off of the dining room has a storage unit and a shared back yard. Living room has a wood burning fireplace, always a plus! The bedrooms are a good size for all your furniture. 1 parking space and off street parking. 12 month lease, $800 fully refundable security deposit and $40 application fee per adult. NO pets and NON-smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Maria at 253-852-8195, ext 221 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.