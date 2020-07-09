3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

Lovely, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo property rental in the North Auburn neighborhood. The compound has amenities such as a clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor pool, and gated security.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features vinyl floors, wall-to-wall carpets, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Provided with a washer, dryer, and forced-air heating installed. The exterior features patio in the small yard for outdoor dining or entertaining guests. The unit has an assigned, uncovered off-street parking space in spot #13. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees which also include water and trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BzY1hC68rdp



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: River Point Park, Brannan Park, and Isaac Evans Park.



Bus lines:

910 - 0.1 mile

180 - 0.2 mile



