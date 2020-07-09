All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103

3438 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3438 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME 50% MOVE IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE JUNE 6TH, 2020!

Lovely, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo property rental in the North Auburn neighborhood. The compound has amenities such as a clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor pool, and gated security.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features vinyl floors, wall-to-wall carpets, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Provided with a washer, dryer, and forced-air heating installed. The exterior features patio in the small yard for outdoor dining or entertaining guests. The unit has an assigned, uncovered off-street parking space in spot #13. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees which also include water and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BzY1hC68rdp

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: River Point Park, Brannan Park, and Isaac Evans Park.

Bus lines:
910 - 0.1 mile
180 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5789429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 have any available units?
3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 have?
Some of 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 currently offering any rent specials?
3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 is pet friendly.
Does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 offer parking?
Yes, 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 offers parking.
Does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 have a pool?
Yes, 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 has a pool.
Does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 have accessible units?
No, 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 I Street Northeast Unit P103 has units with dishwashers.

