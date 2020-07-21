3302 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002 North Auburn
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Bye the green ground floor condo for rent - Property Id: 140043
Bye the Green ground floor condo in Auburn Washinton available August 1st. Gated community with pool hot tub and cabana. Water sewer garbage included. 1 bd 1bth remodeled in 2014. Only $1200 per month. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140043p Property Id 140043
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5043783)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3302 I St NE B 102 have any available units?
3302 I St NE B 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 I St NE B 102 have?
Some of 3302 I St NE B 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 I St NE B 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3302 I St NE B 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.