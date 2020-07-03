All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

2402 56th St SE

2402 56th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2402 56th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in Lakeland Village - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/55c803ed-3b9f-4722-980d-532397f98715/

Light & bright main living spaces- tall ceilings, large windows, electric fireplace & true hardwood floors. Open kitchen- Granite Counter w seating & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sliding glass door to access the fully fenced backyard with garden space. Plenty of room to entertain guests! Upstairs- Master Bedroom with en suite & giant walk in closet plus 2 generous sized bedrooms & full bath. Many Upgrades including security system- a MUST SEE!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2094

(RLNE5687881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 56th St SE have any available units?
2402 56th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 56th St SE have?
Some of 2402 56th St SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 56th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2402 56th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 56th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 56th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2402 56th St SE offer parking?
No, 2402 56th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 2402 56th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 56th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 56th St SE have a pool?
No, 2402 56th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2402 56th St SE have accessible units?
No, 2402 56th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 56th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 56th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

