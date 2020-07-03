2402 56th St SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Home in Lakeland Village - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/55c803ed-3b9f-4722-980d-532397f98715/



Light & bright main living spaces- tall ceilings, large windows, electric fireplace & true hardwood floors. Open kitchen- Granite Counter w seating & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sliding glass door to access the fully fenced backyard with garden space. Plenty of room to entertain guests! Upstairs- Master Bedroom with en suite & giant walk in closet plus 2 generous sized bedrooms & full bath. Many Upgrades including security system- a MUST SEE!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2094



(RLNE5687881)