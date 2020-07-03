2402 56th St SE

Amenities
Charming Home in Lakeland Village - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/55c803ed-3b9f-4722-980d-532397f98715/
Light & bright main living spaces- tall ceilings, large windows, electric fireplace & true hardwood floors. Open kitchen- Granite Counter w seating & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sliding glass door to access the fully fenced backyard with garden space. Plenty of room to entertain guests! Upstairs- Master Bedroom with en suite & giant walk in closet plus 2 generous sized bedrooms & full bath. Many Upgrades including security system- a MUST SEE!
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2094
(RLNE5687881)