2302 O Street Northeast

2302 O Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2302 O Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Auburn. Amenities included: washer, dryer, shared yard, shared deck, and private garage. Date Available: Jun 18th 2020. $1,400/month rent + 150$ WSG = 1550/month. $1,400 security deposit required.

Tenant pays a flat 150$ per month for water, sewage and garbage (my bill comes to ~625 a month for the 4 units). Tenant pays electric and any other utilities directly. No smoking allowed inside unit. Up to 2 small pets allowed with 50$ pet rent fee per month. First month and deposit due at signing to get keys.

*Note: pictures in the post are of Unit B instead of Unit D which has the same floor plan, amenities, and fittings but white cabinets instead of brown cabinets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 O Street Northeast have any available units?
2302 O Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 O Street Northeast have?
Some of 2302 O Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 O Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2302 O Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 O Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 O Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2302 O Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2302 O Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 2302 O Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 O Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 O Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2302 O Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2302 O Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2302 O Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 O Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 O Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
