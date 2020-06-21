2302 O Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Auburn. Amenities included: washer, dryer, shared yard, shared deck, and private garage. Date Available: Jun 18th 2020. $1,400/month rent + 150$ WSG = 1550/month. $1,400 security deposit required.



Tenant pays a flat 150$ per month for water, sewage and garbage (my bill comes to ~625 a month for the 4 units). Tenant pays electric and any other utilities directly. No smoking allowed inside unit. Up to 2 small pets allowed with 50$ pet rent fee per month. First month and deposit due at signing to get keys.



*Note: pictures in the post are of Unit B instead of Unit D which has the same floor plan, amenities, and fittings but white cabinets instead of brown cabinets