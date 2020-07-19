225 21st Place SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b9cfcc0d5 ---- Conveniently located 2-story 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex unit in the Auburn Valley. Good sized Living room, dining area adjacent to kitchen. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Attached 1-car garage fully. Back patio area and fully fenced backyard. Pets: NO Monthly Rent: $1675.00 Monthly Utility Fee: $50.00 (water & sewer) Security Deposit: $1675.00 Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. Leasing Admin Fee: $250.00 All County Evergreen Property Management 2020 A St SE, Suite 200 Auburn, WA 98002 253-238-9590 AllCountyEvergreen.com