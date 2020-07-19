All apartments in Auburn
225 21st Place SE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

225 21st Place SE

225 21st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

225 21st Place Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b9cfcc0d5 ---- Conveniently located 2-story 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex unit in the Auburn Valley. Good sized Living room, dining area adjacent to kitchen. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Attached 1-car garage fully. Back patio area and fully fenced backyard. Pets: NO Monthly Rent: $1675.00 Monthly Utility Fee: $50.00 (water & sewer) Security Deposit: $1675.00 Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. Leasing Admin Fee: $250.00 All County Evergreen Property Management 2020 A St SE, Suite 200 Auburn, WA 98002 253-238-9590 AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 21st Place SE have any available units?
225 21st Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 21st Place SE have?
Some of 225 21st Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 21st Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
225 21st Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 21st Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 21st Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 225 21st Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 225 21st Place SE offers parking.
Does 225 21st Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 21st Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 21st Place SE have a pool?
No, 225 21st Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 225 21st Place SE have accessible units?
No, 225 21st Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 21st Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 21st Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
