2202 V St NW - Brunelle
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

2202 V St NW - Brunelle

2202 V Street Northwest · (425) 441-1739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2202 V Street Northwest, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 V St NW - Brunelle · Avail. Jul 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/20 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Well Maintained Tri-Level 3 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood.
This Home Features Large Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Dinning Room with Sliding Door to Deck with Fantastic Views.
Our Kitchen Boosts Open and Bright Space with Room for Informal Dining Set.
The Over-sized Rec Room Leads out to Large Deck and Fenced Yard, Ready for the BBQ's, Hot Tub & Entertaining! The Half Bath & Laundry Room Area is Located on Lower floor as well.
The Upper Floor has Master Suite w/walk in Closet & Bathroom, 2 more Bedrooms & Full Bath.
Long Time Occupant in Basement Lower Apartment has Separate Entrance on Side Yard. Very Quiet.. and all past tenants love him, but keeps to himself. Very helpful doing yard work.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2095.00 rent - due at signing, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2270.00. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $15.00 per month w/zero deductible
Available July 1st. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

(RLNE2389303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have any available units?
2202 V St NW - Brunelle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have?
Some of 2202 V St NW - Brunelle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 V St NW - Brunelle currently offering any rent specials?
2202 V St NW - Brunelle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 V St NW - Brunelle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle is pet friendly.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle offer parking?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not offer parking.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have a pool?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not have a pool.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have accessible units?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not have units with dishwashers.
