Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
2 East Main Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:13 PM

2 East Main Street

2 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 East Main Street, Auburn, WA 98002
Downtown Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout. The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen. The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment. The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown. The property comes with it's own secured off-street car parking space. Rent include all Utilities. Available Now.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 East Main Street have any available units?
2 East Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 East Main Street have?
Some of 2 East Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 East Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 East Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 East Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 East Main Street offers parking.
Does 2 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 East Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 2 East Main Street has a pool.
Does 2 East Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2 East Main Street has accessible units.
Does 2 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
