All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1465 52nd St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1465 52nd St NE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:52 PM

1465 52nd St NE

1465 52nd Street Northeast · (206) 718-2453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1465 52nd Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 8/1. Clean, move-in ready townhome. Main level living with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/granite tile counters, breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk-in pantry. Slider with access to private patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room & nook. Large master en suite with walk-in closet. White millwork and 9' ceilings. 2-car garage w/storage shelf. Community parks and trails. Easy access to highways, shopping and amenities. Non-smoking, no pets. 1-year lease. Credit and background check required, $40 per adult. Call 206-718-2453 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 52nd St NE have any available units?
1465 52nd St NE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 52nd St NE have?
Some of 1465 52nd St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 52nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1465 52nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 52nd St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1465 52nd St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1465 52nd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1465 52nd St NE offers parking.
Does 1465 52nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 52nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 52nd St NE have a pool?
No, 1465 52nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1465 52nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 1465 52nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 52nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 52nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1465 52nd St NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity