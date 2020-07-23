1465 52nd St NE

Amenities
Available 8/1. Clean, move-in ready townhome. Main level living with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/granite tile counters, breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk-in pantry. Slider with access to private patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room & nook. Large master en suite with walk-in closet. White millwork and 9' ceilings. 2-car garage w/storage shelf. Community parks and trails. Easy access to highways, shopping and amenities. Non-smoking, no pets. 1-year lease. Credit and background check required, $40 per adult. Call 206-718-2453 to schedule a showing.