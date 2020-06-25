118 D St. SW 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming One Bedroom - Property Id: 51545



Beautiful turn of the Century One bedroom apartment. First floor of a triplex in downtown Auburn. Completely remodeled. Across the street from Sounder train. Minutes from hwy 167 and hwy 18.

3 miles from Outlet Collection Mall. Available Immediately. First month rent and $1000 security deposit required. On site laundry facilities. Off street parking .

Call with questions Bill 509-988-0038

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51545

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4878924)