1006 12th Street Southeast
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

1006 12th Street Southeast

1006 12th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1006 12th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 Bed, 1 bath is a must see near downtown Auburn! There is exposed brick accent walls throughout the unit. Open concept with the kitchen, living room and dining room, make it great for entertaining. Tons of closet space in the unit. The unit is on a boiler system for heat. Coin operated Laundry facility on site. $125 extra for water/sewer/garbage/heat. NO Pets and NO smoking. $600 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 application fee per adult. To schedule a self showing go to https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/914736. For more information contact Adriana at agomez@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 12th Street Southeast have any available units?
1006 12th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 1006 12th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1006 12th Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 12th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1006 12th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1006 12th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 12th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1006 12th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 12th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 12th Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 12th Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
