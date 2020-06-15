All apartments in Artondale
6624 46th Ave NW

6624 46th Avenue Northwest · (253) 858-7368
Location

6624 46th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6624 46th Ave NW - Unit A · Avail. now

$1,480

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard. There is utility room with washer and dryer included. The home has an efficient ductless heat pump split as well as baseboard heat. Attached one car garage. Conveniently located near Uptown, Pt. Fosdick and the Downtown waterfront.
No Smoking, Pets Negotiable.

Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com

6624 46th Avenue NW Unit A
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,480.00/ month
Deposit: $1,380.00
Flat Fee for Water $70.00/month
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5805962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 46th Ave NW have any available units?
6624 46th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6624 46th Ave NW have?
Some of 6624 46th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 46th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6624 46th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 46th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 46th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6624 46th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6624 46th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 6624 46th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6624 46th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 46th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6624 46th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6624 46th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6624 46th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 46th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6624 46th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 46th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 46th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
