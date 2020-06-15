6624 46th Ave NW

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard. There is utility room with washer and dryer included. The home has an efficient ductless heat pump split as well as baseboard heat. Attached one car garage. Conveniently located near Uptown, Pt. Fosdick and the Downtown waterfront.
No Smoking, Pets Negotiable.
Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com
6624 46th Avenue NW Unit A
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,480.00/ month
Deposit: $1,380.00
Flat Fee for Water $70.00/month
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
(RLNE5805962)