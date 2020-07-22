Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Artondale Rambler - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler is located on a park like setting and is approx. 1550 sq. ft. This home has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a dining room off the kitchen that opens to a patio. The large living room features a wood burning stove with rock surround. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom with a claw-foot tub. The master suite features access to the deck, a walk-in closest and large master bathroom. There is a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a car port and one car garage. Outside enjoy the serene park like setting from the oversized deck. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



5017 78th Ave. NW

Gig Harbor, WA. 98338



For a virtual tour cut and paste this link: https://youtu.be/DtiZnqmVq8A



Rent: $1,950.00/ month

Deposit: $1,850.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



