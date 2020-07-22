All apartments in Artondale
Find more places like 5017 78th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Artondale, WA
/
5017 78th Ave NW
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

5017 78th Ave NW

5017 78th Avenue Northwest · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Artondale
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5017 78th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335
Artondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5017 78th Ave NW · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Artondale Rambler - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler is located on a park like setting and is approx. 1550 sq. ft. This home has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a dining room off the kitchen that opens to a patio. The large living room features a wood burning stove with rock surround. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom with a claw-foot tub. The master suite features access to the deck, a walk-in closest and large master bathroom. There is a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a car port and one car garage. Outside enjoy the serene park like setting from the oversized deck. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

5017 78th Ave. NW
Gig Harbor, WA. 98338

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com
For a virtual tour cut and paste this link: https://youtu.be/DtiZnqmVq8A

Rent: $1,950.00/ month
Deposit: $1,850.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5937266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 78th Ave NW have any available units?
5017 78th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5017 78th Ave NW have?
Some of 5017 78th Ave NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 78th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5017 78th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 78th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 78th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5017 78th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5017 78th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5017 78th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 78th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 78th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5017 78th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5017 78th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5017 78th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 78th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 78th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 78th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5017 78th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5017 78th Ave NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Artondale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsArtondale Apartments with Garages
Artondale Apartments with ParkingArtondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Artondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity