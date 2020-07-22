Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Gig Harbor home close to Uptown Shopping Center - This beautiful home is approx. 2030 sq. ft. and features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, large island and granite counters. The living has a gas fireplace and French doors leading to the covered deck. There is a main floor office with glass doors. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom along with a large master bedroom with walking closet and 5 piece master bathroom. The home has a laundry room with washer and dryer. Outside you will find a large, fully fenced back yard with a covered deck. There is an attached two car garage and the home is located close to Uptown shopping and HWY 16 access. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

To take a virtual tour, click and paste this into your browser :

https://youtu.be/-7wAysI2Vew



3907 57th Street Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,700.00/ month

Deposit: $2,600.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE5966030)