Artondale, WA
3907 57th Street Ct. NW
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3907 57th Street Ct. NW

3907 57th Street Court Northwest · (253) 858-7368
Location

3907 57th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3907 57th Street Ct. NW · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Gig Harbor home close to Uptown Shopping Center - This beautiful home is approx. 2030 sq. ft. and features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, large island and granite counters. The living has a gas fireplace and French doors leading to the covered deck. There is a main floor office with glass doors. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom along with a large master bedroom with walking closet and 5 piece master bathroom. The home has a laundry room with washer and dryer. Outside you will find a large, fully fenced back yard with a covered deck. There is an attached two car garage and the home is located close to Uptown shopping and HWY 16 access. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com
To take a virtual tour, click and paste this into your browser :
https://youtu.be/-7wAysI2Vew

3907 57th Street Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,700.00/ month
Deposit: $2,600.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5966030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

