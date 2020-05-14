All apartments in Artondale
3419 115th Avenue NW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

3419 115th Avenue NW

3419 115th Avenue Northwest · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3419 115th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA 98335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3419 115th Avenue NW · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Horsehead Bay Waterfront Home - This wonderful home offers waterfront living and approx. 50 of bulkhead and a dock. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is approx. 1658 sq. ft. Inside, the kitchen offers stainless appliances, custom tile and an island. Large windows provide natural light throughout the home. The living room features a gas fireplace and sweeping views of the water
. The main floor utility room has washer and dryer and utility sink. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the master has views of the water and a private deck. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub with a view! There are several decks to enjoy the views from. The home has a two car garage and well landscaped yard and landscaping is provided. No smoking and No Pets.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3419 115th Avenue NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $3,750.00/ month
Deposit: $3,650.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available May
Please call for information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5768054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 115th Avenue NW have any available units?
3419 115th Avenue NW has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3419 115th Avenue NW have?
Some of 3419 115th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 115th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
3419 115th Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 115th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 3419 115th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artondale.
Does 3419 115th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 3419 115th Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 3419 115th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 115th Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 115th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 3419 115th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 3419 115th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 3419 115th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 115th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 115th Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 115th Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 115th Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
