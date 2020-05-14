Amenities
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Horsehead Bay Waterfront Home - This wonderful home offers waterfront living and approx. 50 of bulkhead and a dock. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is approx. 1658 sq. ft. Inside, the kitchen offers stainless appliances, custom tile and an island. Large windows provide natural light throughout the home. The living room features a gas fireplace and sweeping views of the water
. The main floor utility room has washer and dryer and utility sink. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the master has views of the water and a private deck. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub with a view! There are several decks to enjoy the views from. The home has a two car garage and well landscaped yard and landscaping is provided. No smoking and No Pets.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
3419 115th Avenue NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $3,750.00/ month
Deposit: $3,650.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available May
Please call for information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
