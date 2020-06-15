All apartments in Anacortes
5203 MacBeth Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5203 MacBeth Dr

5203 Macbeth Drive · (360) 941-0058
Location

5203 Macbeth Drive, Anacortes, WA 98221
Skyline

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5203 MacBeth Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
5203 MacBeth Dr Available 07/01/20 5203 MacBeth Dr - (FOR RENT) Sleek, sophisticated, updated classic contemporary exterior. Walls of windows facing the ocean and marina view, soaring ceilings, warm woods, blue vistas, main-level living, and a a stone's throw from beach access, marina, tennis courts, and Tugboat Park. Two large bedrooms plus an office area, two car garage for boat and toy storage, and a beautiful over sized deck to watch the sunsets. Please call Kimberli Gregory, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 360-941-0058, before applying.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4191921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

