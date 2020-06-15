Amenities

5203 MacBeth Dr Available 07/01/20 5203 MacBeth Dr - (FOR RENT) Sleek, sophisticated, updated classic contemporary exterior. Walls of windows facing the ocean and marina view, soaring ceilings, warm woods, blue vistas, main-level living, and a a stone's throw from beach access, marina, tennis courts, and Tugboat Park. Two large bedrooms plus an office area, two car garage for boat and toy storage, and a beautiful over sized deck to watch the sunsets. Please call Kimberli Gregory, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 360-941-0058, before applying.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4191921)