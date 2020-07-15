All apartments in Anacortes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3614 Portage Lane #201

3614 Portage Lane · (360) 672-8800
Location

3614 Portage Lane, Anacortes, WA 98221

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3614 Portage Lane #201 - 201 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,825

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1499 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3614 Portage Lane #201 - 201 Available 09/04/20 3br/3ba - Incredible Anacortes Condo with Mt Baker View - Incredible condo for rent featuring open concept kitchen and living area, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances. Upper and main floor balconies with easterly views of Anacortes and Mt Baker. This condo is in excellent condition. Pet friendly with pet deposit, additional pet rent, and per approval. Call Oak Harbor Property Management at 360-672-8800 to schedule showing.

(RLNE4001509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have any available units?
3614 Portage Lane #201 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have?
Some of 3614 Portage Lane #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Portage Lane #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Portage Lane #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Portage Lane #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 Portage Lane #201 is pet friendly.
Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 offer parking?
No, 3614 Portage Lane #201 does not offer parking.
Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Portage Lane #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have a pool?
No, 3614 Portage Lane #201 does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have accessible units?
No, 3614 Portage Lane #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Portage Lane #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 Portage Lane #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614 Portage Lane #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
