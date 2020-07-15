Amenities
3614 Portage Lane #201 - 201 Available 09/04/20 3br/3ba - Incredible Anacortes Condo with Mt Baker View - Incredible condo for rent featuring open concept kitchen and living area, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances. Upper and main floor balconies with easterly views of Anacortes and Mt Baker. This condo is in excellent condition. Pet friendly with pet deposit, additional pet rent, and per approval. Call Oak Harbor Property Management at 360-672-8800 to schedule showing.
(RLNE4001509)