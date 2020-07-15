20121 28th Ave W Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS a one time $300 move in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



Call us now at 408-669-5527 to book your showing!

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom hideaway in a location that combines privacy and convenience. This stunning duplex is close to schools, freeways, Wholefoods and other shopping options, but far enough from the hustle and bustle.



Unit A boasts of lots of updates, including concrete sidings, electrical, plumbing, windows, interiors and landscaping. Cozy interiors feature hardwood floors althroughout, recessed and ambient lighting for a relaxing evening, and huge windows for a flood of natural light during the day. Commodious great room has a sliding door access to the fenced yard and patio, and an open kitchen with a full suite of appliances and lots of cabinetry for storage.



Outside, there's a private fenced yard with patio and lawn with space for a garden, backed by the greenbelt for privacy and fresh air.



For your laundry needs, this unit also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Electric heating available for your comfort.



Nearest Parks: Heritage Park, Evergreen Playfield Complex and Terrace Creek Park



Nearest Bus Lines:



112 Mountlake Terrace - Ash Way P&R 0.3 miles



120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC 0.7 miles



111 Brier - Mountlake Terrace 0.8 miles



No Pets Allowed



