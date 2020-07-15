20121 28th Ave W Unit A

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS a one time $300 move in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Call us now at 408-669-5527 to book your showing!
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom hideaway in a location that combines privacy and convenience. This stunning duplex is close to schools, freeways, Wholefoods and other shopping options, but far enough from the hustle and bustle.
Unit A boasts of lots of updates, including concrete sidings, electrical, plumbing, windows, interiors and landscaping. Cozy interiors feature hardwood floors althroughout, recessed and ambient lighting for a relaxing evening, and huge windows for a flood of natural light during the day. Commodious great room has a sliding door access to the fenced yard and patio, and an open kitchen with a full suite of appliances and lots of cabinetry for storage.
Outside, there's a private fenced yard with patio and lawn with space for a garden, backed by the greenbelt for privacy and fresh air.
For your laundry needs, this unit also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Electric heating available for your comfort.
Nearest Parks: Heritage Park, Evergreen Playfield Complex and Terrace Creek Park
Nearest Bus Lines:
112 Mountlake Terrace - Ash Way P&R 0.3 miles
120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC 0.7 miles
111 Brier - Mountlake Terrace 0.8 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5875370)