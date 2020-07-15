All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

20121 28th Ave W Unit A

20121 28th Avenue West · (408) 917-0430
Location

20121 28th Avenue West, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months PLUS a one time $300 move in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-669-5527 to book your showing!
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom hideaway in a location that combines privacy and convenience. This stunning duplex is close to schools, freeways, Wholefoods and other shopping options, but far enough from the hustle and bustle.

Unit A boasts of lots of updates, including concrete sidings, electrical, plumbing, windows, interiors and landscaping. Cozy interiors feature hardwood floors althroughout, recessed and ambient lighting for a relaxing evening, and huge windows for a flood of natural light during the day. Commodious great room has a sliding door access to the fenced yard and patio, and an open kitchen with a full suite of appliances and lots of cabinetry for storage.

Outside, there's a private fenced yard with patio and lawn with space for a garden, backed by the greenbelt for privacy and fresh air.

For your laundry needs, this unit also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Electric heating available for your comfort.

Nearest Parks: Heritage Park, Evergreen Playfield Complex and Terrace Creek Park

Nearest Bus Lines:

112 Mountlake Terrace - Ash Way P&R 0.3 miles

120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC 0.7 miles

111 Brier - Mountlake Terrace 0.8 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have any available units?
20121 28th Ave W Unit A has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have?
Some of 20121 28th Ave W Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20121 28th Ave W Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
20121 28th Ave W Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20121 28th Ave W Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alderwood Manor.
Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A offer parking?
No, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have a pool?
No, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have accessible units?
No, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 20121 28th Ave W Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 20121 28th Ave W Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
