20005 Poplar Way - 22

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage guest parking

2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath. 2 car garage with carport for guest parking.



Nice, quiet 22 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Beautiful interiors featuring granite kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer included in rent.

This unit has a 2 car garage and carport. All vehicles must be parked in the garage/carport - there is no additional parking available.

This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions).

1st and $1,000 security deposit required. Last month's rent can be made in 6 payments.

Please inquire by email for faster response. Thank you!