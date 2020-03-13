20005 Poplar Way - 22

Amenities
2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath. 2 car garage with carport for guest parking.
Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Heat – electric
Nice, quiet 22 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Beautiful interiors featuring granite kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer included in rent.
This unit has a 2 car garage and carport. All vehicles must be parked in the garage/carport - there is no additional parking available.
This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions).
1st and $1,000 security deposit required. Last month's rent can be made in 6 payments.
Please inquire by email for faster response. Thank you!