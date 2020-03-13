All apartments in Alderwood Manor
20005 Poplar Way - 22

20005 Poplar Way
Location

20005 Poplar Way, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
guest parking
2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath. 2 car garage with carport for guest parking.

Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Heat – electric
Nice, quiet 22 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Beautiful interiors featuring granite kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer included in rent.
This unit has a 2 car garage and carport. All vehicles must be parked in the garage/carport - there is no additional parking available.
This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions).
1st and $1,000 security deposit required. Last month's rent can be made in 6 payments.
Please inquire by email for faster response. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have any available units?
20005 Poplar Way - 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have?
Some of 20005 Poplar Way - 22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20005 Poplar Way - 22 currently offering any rent specials?
20005 Poplar Way - 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20005 Poplar Way - 22 pet-friendly?
No, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alderwood Manor.
Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 offer parking?
Yes, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 offers parking.
Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have a pool?
No, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 does not have a pool.
Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have accessible units?
No, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20005 Poplar Way - 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20005 Poplar Way - 22 does not have units with air conditioning.

