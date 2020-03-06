1929 201st Place South West

Amenities
Ready to move-in, new fully remodeled, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms and 1 complete brand-new bathroom home property rental, located on a quiet neighborhood in South West Lynnwood easy access area in Lynnwood, WA.
The well-lit interior features polished hardwood/tile flooring and large windows, fireplace, hi-speed Wi-Fi, and LED lighting around the house. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertop and soft-close hardware, all-new formaldehyde-free cabinets/drawers, and all-new stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, bathtub, and a smart shower stall. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric, gas heating. The exterior has a large green yard. The renters dont have to worry about its maintenance because the landlord will be the one to do it.
Pet-friendly house but only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.
It comes with 1-car covered, assigned driveway parking, and on-street parking.
The tenants will cover all following utilities without flat rate: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.
First and last months rent is required. $1,250 security deposit is required (25% of it is nonrefundable). The lease term will be a 1-year minimum.
This home is just a couple of minutes drive to Alderwood Mall and Costco, I-5 and 1-405 Highways, public parks. Walking distance to nearby bus stops and schools.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dtnAbaTb35Q
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
