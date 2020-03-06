All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 1929 201st Place South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
1929 201st Place South West
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1929 201st Place South West

1929 201st Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1929 201st Place Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Ready to move-in, new fully remodeled, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms and 1 complete brand-new bathroom home property rental, located on a quiet neighborhood in South West Lynnwood easy access area in Lynnwood, WA.

The well-lit interior features polished hardwood/tile flooring and large windows, fireplace, hi-speed Wi-Fi, and LED lighting around the house. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertop and soft-close hardware, all-new formaldehyde-free cabinets/drawers, and all-new stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, bathtub, and a smart shower stall. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric, gas heating. The exterior has a large green yard. The renters dont have to worry about its maintenance because the landlord will be the one to do it.

Pet-friendly house but only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.

It comes with 1-car covered, assigned driveway parking, and on-street parking.

The tenants will cover all following utilities without flat rate: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.

First and last months rent is required. $1,250 security deposit is required (25% of it is nonrefundable). The lease term will be a 1-year minimum.

This home is just a couple of minutes drive to Alderwood Mall and Costco, I-5 and 1-405 Highways, public parks. Walking distance to nearby bus stops and schools.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dtnAbaTb35Q

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5412526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 201st Place South West have any available units?
1929 201st Place South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 1929 201st Place South West have?
Some of 1929 201st Place South West's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 201st Place South West currently offering any rent specials?
1929 201st Place South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 201st Place South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 201st Place South West is pet friendly.
Does 1929 201st Place South West offer parking?
Yes, 1929 201st Place South West offers parking.
Does 1929 201st Place South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 201st Place South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 201st Place South West have a pool?
No, 1929 201st Place South West does not have a pool.
Does 1929 201st Place South West have accessible units?
No, 1929 201st Place South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 201st Place South West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 201st Place South West has units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 201st Place South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 201st Place South West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WA
Mill Creek, WAPicnic Point, WAMill Creek East, WAMukilteo, WAEastmont, WASilver Firs, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WABainbridge Island, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College