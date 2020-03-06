1929 201st Place South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking internet access

Ready to move-in, new fully remodeled, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms and 1 complete brand-new bathroom home property rental, located on a quiet neighborhood in South West Lynnwood easy access area in Lynnwood, WA.



The well-lit interior features polished hardwood/tile flooring and large windows, fireplace, hi-speed Wi-Fi, and LED lighting around the house. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertop and soft-close hardware, all-new formaldehyde-free cabinets/drawers, and all-new stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, bathtub, and a smart shower stall. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric, gas heating. The exterior has a large green yard. The renters dont have to worry about its maintenance because the landlord will be the one to do it.



Pet-friendly house but only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.



It comes with 1-car covered, assigned driveway parking, and on-street parking.



The tenants will cover all following utilities without flat rate: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.



First and last months rent is required. $1,250 security deposit is required (25% of it is nonrefundable). The lease term will be a 1-year minimum.



This home is just a couple of minutes drive to Alderwood Mall and Costco, I-5 and 1-405 Highways, public parks. Walking distance to nearby bus stops and schools.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dtnAbaTb35Q



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



