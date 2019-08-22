15218 87th St Ct E

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65bc0a00c0 ---- One story home for rent in Puyallup, just outside Sumner, located in Summer View off of HWY 162 the Sumner Orting Highway. Home includes living-room, dining-room, large open kitchen, family room with gas fireplace, den/office, laundry room, three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. Master includes a large walk-in closet. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.