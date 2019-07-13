All apartments in Alderton
Find more places like 15206 87th St Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderton, WA
/
15206 87th St Ct E
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

15206 87th St Ct E

15206 87th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15206 87th Street Court East, Alderton, WA 98372

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/927a08707e ---- Two story, four bed, home for rent, just outside Sumner. Home includes entry, living-room, dining-room, kitchen with island, half bath, family room with gas fireplace, and a large rec/bonus room on the main floor. The second floor includes laundry-room, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Master suite features a huge walk-in closet, five piece master bath, and a sitting room. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 87th St Ct E have any available units?
15206 87th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderton, WA.
What amenities does 15206 87th St Ct E have?
Some of 15206 87th St Ct E's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 87th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
15206 87th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 87th St Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 15206 87th St Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 15206 87th St Ct E offer parking?
No, 15206 87th St Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 15206 87th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15206 87th St Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 87th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 15206 87th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 15206 87th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 15206 87th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 87th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15206 87th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15206 87th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15206 87th St Ct E has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASumner, WASouth Hill, WABonney Lake, WAEdgewood, WAGraham, WAPacific, WA
Milton, WAFrederickson, WAFife, WAFife Heights, WALakeland North, WAParkland, WASpanaway, WADes Moines, WACovington, WAEnumclaw, WAMaple Valley, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College