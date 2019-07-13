15206 87th St Ct E

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/927a08707e ---- Two story, four bed, home for rent, just outside Sumner. Home includes entry, living-room, dining-room, kitchen with island, half bath, family room with gas fireplace, and a large rec/bonus room on the main floor. The second floor includes laundry-room, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Master suite features a huge walk-in closet, five piece master bath, and a sitting room. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.