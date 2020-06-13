18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Airway Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.

1 Unit Available
933 S. Lawson St.
933 South Lawson Street, Airway Heights, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
Beautifully Remodeled Rancher in Airway Heights 3+bedrooms 2 bath - Must see inside this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms with an additional family room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Master bedroom with private full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Airway Heights

1 Unit Available
8529 W Campus Dr
8529 West Campus Drive, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
8529 W Campus Dr Available 07/15/20 3 bed 2 bath Rancher close to Base! - Great home in a newer development! The home offers all living on one floor. Close access to Fairchild AFB, or Downtown.
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
Peaceful Valley
20 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Cliff Cannon
20 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.

Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

1 Unit Available
905 E Spence St
905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake.

1 Unit Available
1613 6th St.
1613 6th Street, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1613 6th St. - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bath rancher has hardwood floors and carpet throughout.

West Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.

West Central
1 Unit Available
1428 West Dean Avenue
1428 West Dean Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
Newly renovated and move-in ready! This over sized one bedroom bottom floor unit has a newly renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and great downtown/hospital/freeway access! Washer and Dryer is available on-site.

West Central
1 Unit Available
2824 W Sinto
2824 West Sinto Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
The convenient location is on bus line, minutes to park, Holmes Elementary, Downtown Spokane, and shopping!! *Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level *Spacious living room with bay window *Formal dining room off of living room *1/2 bath on the

1 Unit Available
1005 N Stanley
1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Airway Heights, WA

Finding an apartment in Airway Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

