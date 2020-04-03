All apartments in Windsor County
519 Piper Hill Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

519 Piper Hill Road

519 Piper Hill Road · (802) 366-1430
Location

519 Piper Hill Road, Windsor County, VT 05161

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! This private home in Weston, VT is minutes to Magic and Bromley Mountains and equidistant from Okemo and Stratton, Only minutes to the famous Vermont Country Store and near two nordic ski centers. Open floor plan features an entryway leading to a large mudroom for all of your gear. After a day on the slopes this home invites you to relax by the wood burning fireplace in the living room, cozy up for a movie in the study, or curl up with a good book in the sunroom. Dining area is adjacent to the gourmet kitchen and has bar seating. Upstairs has a large master suite with custom floor to ceiling storage and lofty bathroom. The second bedroom features a full bed with a mini climbing wall, while the third and fourth bedrooms both have queen beds. The last three upstairs bedrooms are serviced by their own bathroom. The walk-out basement has full size washer and dryer, more storage and a playroom/den. This home and its mountain/country views are a must-see, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Piper Hill Road have any available units?
519 Piper Hill Road has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 519 Piper Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
519 Piper Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Piper Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 519 Piper Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor County.
Does 519 Piper Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 519 Piper Hill Road offers parking.
Does 519 Piper Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Piper Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Piper Hill Road have a pool?
No, 519 Piper Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 519 Piper Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 519 Piper Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Piper Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Piper Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Piper Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Piper Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
