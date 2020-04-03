519 Piper Hill Road

Amenities

Location, location, location! This private home in Weston, VT is minutes to Magic and Bromley Mountains and equidistant from Okemo and Stratton, Only minutes to the famous Vermont Country Store and near two nordic ski centers. Open floor plan features an entryway leading to a large mudroom for all of your gear. After a day on the slopes this home invites you to relax by the wood burning fireplace in the living room, cozy up for a movie in the study, or curl up with a good book in the sunroom. Dining area is adjacent to the gourmet kitchen and has bar seating. Upstairs has a large master suite with custom floor to ceiling storage and lofty bathroom. The second bedroom features a full bed with a mini climbing wall, while the third and fourth bedrooms both have queen beds. The last three upstairs bedrooms are serviced by their own bathroom. The walk-out basement has full size washer and dryer, more storage and a playroom/den. This home and its mountain/country views are a must-see, schedule your showing today!