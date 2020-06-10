All apartments in Windham County
How many bedrooms do you need?
108 Goat Hill
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

108 Goat Hill

108 Goat Hill · (802) 257-1335
Location

108 Goat Hill, Windham County, VT 05346

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is in a very private, quite location. Owners are leaving all the home furnishings you see in the pictures, for tenants use. There is a sweeping front lawn for gardening or pets (negotiable.) Tenant will need to pay all utilities; kerosene, propane (cook stove), electric, satellite, phone and internet, plowing and trash. Home has it's own well and septic system. First, last and security deposit up front. The washer/dryer are there for tenant usage but the owners will not be replacing them, if they fail in the future. One year lease required. Showings cannot begin until May 21st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

