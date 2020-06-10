108 Goat Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is in a very private, quite location. Owners are leaving all the home furnishings you see in the pictures, for tenants use. There is a sweeping front lawn for gardening or pets (negotiable.) Tenant will need to pay all utilities; kerosene, propane (cook stove), electric, satellite, phone and internet, plowing and trash. Home has it's own well and septic system. First, last and security deposit up front. The washer/dryer are there for tenant usage but the owners will not be replacing them, if they fail in the future. One year lease required. Showings cannot begin until May 21st, 2020