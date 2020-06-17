340 Spear Street - 2

Amenities

Freshly Renovated: New Appliances, Stackable Washer / Dryer, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in South Burlington, available May 1. Close to University of Vermont, University Mall, Lake Champlain Waterfront. Has all new appliances, freshly renovated with new flooring, fresh paint, new bathrooms including a stackable washer and dryer unit. Pets may be negotiable for the right applicant. Rent $2,200/month, First & security deposit due at signing. Mowing / plowing, sewer/water, garbage included. Tenant is responsible for heat, hot water, electricity. Applicants are required to complete a rental application.



LEASE TERMS:

All prospective tenants over the age of 18 must apply.

Income verification required with application submission.

Minimum one year lease required.

First & Security Deposit due at signing.

Credit / Background check for all applicants/residents over age 18.

Credit Score of 600 minimum from one of the applications (or a cosigner).

Pets - Negotiable.



NEW! Virtual 360° Tour: https://poly.google.com/view/6w-ljwrdaKn



Application Link: shorturl.at/huKOS