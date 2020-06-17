All apartments in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT
340 Spear Street - 2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

340 Spear Street - 2

340 Spear Street · (802) 498-4262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 Spear Street, South Burlington, VT 05403
South Burlington South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Freshly Renovated: New Appliances, Stackable Washer / Dryer, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in South Burlington, available May 1. Close to University of Vermont, University Mall, Lake Champlain Waterfront. Has all new appliances, freshly renovated with new flooring, fresh paint, new bathrooms including a stackable washer and dryer unit. Pets may be negotiable for the right applicant. Rent $2,200/month, First & security deposit due at signing. Mowing / plowing, sewer/water, garbage included. Tenant is responsible for heat, hot water, electricity. Applicants are required to complete a rental application.

LEASE TERMS:
All prospective tenants over the age of 18 must apply.
Income verification required with application submission.
Minimum one year lease required.
First & Security Deposit due at signing.
Credit / Background check for all applicants/residents over age 18.
Credit Score of 600 minimum from one of the applications (or a cosigner).
Pets - Negotiable.

NEW! Virtual 360° Tour: https://poly.google.com/view/6w-ljwrdaKn

Application Link: shorturl.at/huKOS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

