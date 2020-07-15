All apartments in Rutland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

140 Burke Holw

140 Burke Holw · (518) 210-1901
Location

140 Burke Holw, Rutland County, VT 05751

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
LUXURY KILLINGTON TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 58908

If you're looking for the perfect rental, come to the King's Pines. We have newly constructed luxury, upscale townhouses awaiting your visit. These are 4 or 4 bedroom, 4 full bath with whirlpool in the master bedroom. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

The living room has a full river stone gas fireplace with floor to ceiling Anderson windows to take in the outdoors. Vaulted ceilings and 3 level luxury townhouse. We are 2.5 miles from the Killington K-1 Gondola and base lodge. We are less than 1 mile from many restaurants, nightlife, grocery store and shops. You'll be swept away by the atmosphere here at the King's Pines with mountain views in the winter and the sound of a roaring brook in the summer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58908
Property Id 58908

(RLNE5898813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

