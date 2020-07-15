140 Burke Holw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool new construction

LUXURY KILLINGTON TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 58908



If you're looking for the perfect rental, come to the King's Pines. We have newly constructed luxury, upscale townhouses awaiting your visit. These are 4 or 4 bedroom, 4 full bath with whirlpool in the master bedroom. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.



The living room has a full river stone gas fireplace with floor to ceiling Anderson windows to take in the outdoors. Vaulted ceilings and 3 level luxury townhouse. We are 2.5 miles from the Killington K-1 Gondola and base lodge. We are less than 1 mile from many restaurants, nightlife, grocery store and shops. You'll be swept away by the atmosphere here at the King's Pines with mountain views in the winter and the sound of a roaring brook in the summer.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58908

Property Id 58908



(RLNE5898813)