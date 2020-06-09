All apartments in Essex Junction
12 Central Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:34 AM

12 Central Street

12 Central Street · (802) 498-4262
Location

12 Central Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Essex Junction

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
FRESHLY RENOVATED, Porch Access, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Essex, VT. Available May 1, 2020. This space is located steps away from the 5 Corners in Essex. New flooring in every room. Freshly Painted. New Vanity and Toilet in the bathroom. Even new window blinds. This apartment has been completely redone. $1,350/month. First, Last & Security due at signing. Sewer/Water, Trash/Recycling, Heat/Hot Water, Plowing/Lawn Care & 1 Parking spot all included. Extra parking available at $25/space/month. Tenant responsible for electricity and internet (if desired). Applicants are required to complete a rental application. After the showing applicants agree to authorize a $30 credit and background check.

LEASE TERMS:
All prospective tenants over the age of 18 must apply.
Income verification required with application submission.
Minimum one year lease required.
First, Last & Security Deposit due at signing.
Credit / Background check for all applicants/ residents over age 18.
Credit Score of 600 minimum from one of the applications (or a cosigner).
No Pets.

NEW! Virtual 360° Tour: https://poly.google.com/u/0/view/dErnxbu8pxy

Application Link: shorturl.at/huKOS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Central Street have any available units?
12 Central Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Central Street have?
Some of 12 Central Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Central Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Central Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Central Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex Junction.
Does 12 Central Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Central Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Central Street have a pool?
No, 12 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Central Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Central Street does not have units with air conditioning.
