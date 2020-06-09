12 Central Street

Amenities

FRESHLY RENOVATED, Porch Access, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Essex, VT. Available May 1, 2020. This space is located steps away from the 5 Corners in Essex. New flooring in every room. Freshly Painted. New Vanity and Toilet in the bathroom. Even new window blinds. This apartment has been completely redone. $1,350/month. First, Last & Security due at signing. Sewer/Water, Trash/Recycling, Heat/Hot Water, Plowing/Lawn Care & 1 Parking spot all included. Extra parking available at $25/space/month. Tenant responsible for electricity and internet (if desired). Applicants are required to complete a rental application. After the showing applicants agree to authorize a $30 credit and background check.



LEASE TERMS:

All prospective tenants over the age of 18 must apply.

Income verification required with application submission.

Minimum one year lease required.

First, Last & Security Deposit due at signing.

Credit / Background check for all applicants/ residents over age 18.

Credit Score of 600 minimum from one of the applications (or a cosigner).

No Pets.



NEW! Virtual 360° Tour: https://poly.google.com/u/0/view/dErnxbu8pxy



Application Link: shorturl.at/huKOS