814 Ryegate Road - 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:39 AM

814 Ryegate Road - 3

814 Ryegate Road · (802) 359-2122
Location

814 Ryegate Road, Caledonia County, VT 05042

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$460

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Single room for rent in a two-bedroom apartment. One other tenant already in place. First-floor with convenient parking. Rent includes heat, water, electricity, and trash removal. The apartment has a nice exterior private deck, two living rooms, and a washer and dryer. Current resident has a cat. For more information and to apply, visit UpperValleyApartments.com. Please contact us if you would like to schedule a time to meet with the current resident.
The Birchwood Apartments, located in a picturesque location between Wells River and Ryegate, consists of 5 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Convenient first-floor access with ample paved parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

