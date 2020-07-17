814 Ryegate Road - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Single room for rent in a two-bedroom apartment. One other tenant already in place. First-floor with convenient parking. Rent includes heat, water, electricity, and trash removal. The apartment has a nice exterior private deck, two living rooms, and a washer and dryer. Current resident has a cat. For more information and to apply, visit UpperValleyApartments.com. Please contact us if you would like to schedule a time to meet with the current resident.

The Birchwood Apartments, located in a picturesque location between Wells River and Ryegate, consists of 5 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Convenient first-floor access with ample paved parking.