Bennington, VT
115 Adams
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:30 PM

115 Adams

115 Adams Street · (802) 442-3344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

115 Adams Street, Bennington, VT 05201

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Upstairs, 1-2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen. $875 a month includes heat and hot water. Application and $15.00 non-refundable credit check per adult required. First, last and security. No pets. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Adams have any available units?
115 Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bennington, VT.
Is 115 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
115 Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Adams pet-friendly?
No, 115 Adams is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bennington.
Does 115 Adams offer parking?
No, 115 Adams does not offer parking.
Does 115 Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Adams have a pool?
No, 115 Adams does not have a pool.
Does 115 Adams have accessible units?
No, 115 Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Adams have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Adams does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Adams have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Adams does not have units with air conditioning.
