Upstairs, 1-2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen. $875 a month includes heat and hot water. Application and $15.00 non-refundable credit check per adult required. First, last and security. No pets. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Adams have any available units?
115 Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bennington, VT.
Is 115 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
115 Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.