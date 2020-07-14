All apartments in Yorktown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Courts at Yorkshire Downs

101 Little Bay Ave · (757) 600-6217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA 23693

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105C · Avail. Oct 10

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 123A · Avail. Aug 22

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130C · Avail. Aug 17

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 131H · Avail. Jul 18

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courts at Yorkshire Downs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
tennis court
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs in Yorktown, VA offers ideal amenities and comfortable apartments for rent. Located in York County, just minutes from shopping, dining, and recreation, there's plenty to do in the area! At home, you'll enjoy spacious apartments with updated cabinets, appliances, and flooring. And don't forget about the swimming pool and fitness center!

Convenient York County location
York County Schools
Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and high-end closet organizers available
Super Pet Friendly - no weight or breed restrictions
Near Peninsula Town Center and Patrick Henry Mall

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $200 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned parking/ additional guest at no cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have any available units?
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs has 4 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have?
Some of The Courts at Yorkshire Downs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courts at Yorkshire Downs currently offering any rent specials?
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Courts at Yorkshire Downs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs is pet friendly.
Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs offer parking?
Yes, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs offers parking.
Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have a pool?
Yes, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs has a pool.
Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have accessible units?
Yes, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs has accessible units.
Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs has units with dishwashers.
Does The Courts at Yorkshire Downs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Courts at Yorkshire Downs has units with air conditioning.
