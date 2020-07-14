Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving accessible bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal tennis court

The Courts at Yorkshire Downs in Yorktown, VA offers ideal amenities and comfortable apartments for rent. Located in York County, just minutes from shopping, dining, and recreation, there's plenty to do in the area! At home, you'll enjoy spacious apartments with updated cabinets, appliances, and flooring. And don't forget about the swimming pool and fitness center!



Convenient York County location

York County Schools

Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and high-end closet organizers available

Super Pet Friendly - no weight or breed restrictions

Near Peninsula Town Center and Patrick Henry Mall