Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Pines of York

Open Now until 6pm
3100 Hampton Hwy · (334) 564-8086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23693

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006-102 · Avail. Aug 22

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 022-104 · Avail. Aug 22

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 030-104 · Avail. Aug 31

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pines of York.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!

At Pines of York Apartment Homes, we take the concept of living large quite literally when it comes to our lovely apartments in Yorktown, VA. Each one is downright roomy – even our one-bedroom homes are 900 square feet! – and well-outfitted with everything you need to live comfortably. Picture coming home every day to a spacious apartment, a convenient location, and features that are created around enhancing your life. Located in Yorktown, VA, just minutes from Newport News, Langley AFB, NASA, and Bethel Park, Pines of York Apartment Homes has everything you need to relax and unwind. We offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like sliding glass doors and in-home washers and dryers.

Enjoy the day lounging on the pool sun deck, stroll through our community with your

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pines of York have any available units?
Pines of York has 10 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pines of York have?
Some of Pines of York's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pines of York currently offering any rent specials?
Pines of York is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pines of York pet-friendly?
Yes, Pines of York is pet friendly.
Does Pines of York offer parking?
Yes, Pines of York offers parking.
Does Pines of York have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pines of York offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pines of York have a pool?
Yes, Pines of York has a pool.
Does Pines of York have accessible units?
No, Pines of York does not have accessible units.
Does Pines of York have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pines of York has units with dishwashers.
Does Pines of York have units with air conditioning?
No, Pines of York does not have units with air conditioning.
