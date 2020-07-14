Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!



At Pines of York Apartment Homes, we take the concept of living large quite literally when it comes to our lovely apartments in Yorktown, VA. Each one is downright roomy – even our one-bedroom homes are 900 square feet! – and well-outfitted with everything you need to live comfortably. Picture coming home every day to a spacious apartment, a convenient location, and features that are created around enhancing your life. Located in Yorktown, VA, just minutes from Newport News, Langley AFB, NASA, and Bethel Park, Pines of York Apartment Homes has everything you need to relax and unwind. We offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like sliding glass doors and in-home washers and dryers.



Enjoy the day lounging on the pool sun deck, stroll through our community with your