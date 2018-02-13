All apartments in Yorktown
311 Ballard Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

311 Ballard Street

311 Ballard Street · (804) 873-0625
Location

311 Ballard Street, Yorktown, VA 23690

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Awesome Garden Style Apartments at Yorktown Village Apartments across from the York County Courthouse and walking distance to Yorktown Beach - all located in historic Yorktown, Virginia. Our apartments include 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen features vinyl floor, electric range/oven, microwave, refrigerator and eat-in kitchen area. Rent includes trash removal, water & sewer, landscaping, on-site laundry facilities, resident manager and 1 reserved parking space. You'll love to call Yorktown Village Apartments your new home! Our apartments do not allow smoking or pets. Take a short walk to Yorktown Beach and these apartments are conveniently located to everything so come visit as soon as possible!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Ballard Street have any available units?
311 Ballard Street has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Ballard Street have?
Some of 311 Ballard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Ballard Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Ballard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Ballard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Ballard Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 Ballard Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 Ballard Street does offer parking.
Does 311 Ballard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Ballard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Ballard Street have a pool?
No, 311 Ballard Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Ballard Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Ballard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Ballard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Ballard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Ballard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Ballard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
