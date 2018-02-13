311 Ballard Street

Amenities

Awesome Garden Style Apartments at Yorktown Village Apartments across from the York County Courthouse and walking distance to Yorktown Beach - all located in historic Yorktown, Virginia. Our apartments include 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen features vinyl floor, electric range/oven, microwave, refrigerator and eat-in kitchen area. Rent includes trash removal, water & sewer, landscaping, on-site laundry facilities, resident manager and 1 reserved parking space. You'll love to call Yorktown Village Apartments your new home! Our apartments do not allow smoking or pets. Take a short walk to Yorktown Beach and these apartments are conveniently located to everything so come visit as soon as possible!!