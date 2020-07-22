Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Yorkshire, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorkshire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
22 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7768 GATESHEAD LN
7768 Gateshead Lane, Sudley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly renovated open floor plan townhouse ready for immediate occupancy!!!! Fresh paint throughout the house, Tile floor on kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen cabinets and granite countertops (2017).

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9700 ELZEY PLACE
9700 ELZEY PLACE
9700 Elzey Place, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
PERFECT CONDO FOR RENTAL UNIT. 2 BR AND 2 FULL BATH. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ENTIRE LEVEL INCLUDING ALL THE BEDROOMS. 1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED IN THIS UNIT. ELEVATOR...LOCK BOCK KEY IS LOCATED AT OUTSIDE OF THE BUILDING.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
22 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
72 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
22 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
60 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,923
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
42 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
19 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
18 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,385
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
City Guide for Yorkshire, VA

Yorkshire, VA, definitely has some English roots -- it is named after a region of England often known as "God's own county," and located in Prince William County.

The census designated place of Yorkshire, sitting right on the outskirts of Manassas, does very well in the "location, location, location" list of priorities of most real estate agents. It is just a short drive from the center of Washington, so commuting into the nation's capital is certainly a possibility. Yorkshire itself also has plenty to offer, from pleasantly green surroundings to a desirable selection of properties to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yorkshire, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorkshire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

