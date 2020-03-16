8214 FROG HOLLOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool table

Incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath townhome! Huge kitchen that opens to amazing living room thatextends out to a relaxing patio..Large deck backs to woods with fully fenced yard...Master bedroomwith sitting area and walk in closet...Optional Pool table in rec room perfect for game nights!.Convenient to 28 & 66! Excellent credit/rental history required.