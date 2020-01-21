8130 CELLO WAY

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

3 bedroom and 3.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan and large fully fenced back yard. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, updated vinyl flooring, and table space. Oversize family room with crown molding and light filled space. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and luxury master bath. Fully finished lower level with living area, full bath, garage access, and walk out to back yard. Located in sought after Blooms Mill community with walking distance to community pool, basketball courts, and walking trails. This home has excellent commuter access! Minutes away from I66 and Rt 28 and the VRE.