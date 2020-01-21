All apartments in Yorkshire
Yorkshire, VA
8130 CELLO WAY
8130 CELLO WAY

8130 Cello Way · No Longer Available
Yorkshire
3 Bedrooms
Location

8130 Cello Way, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom and 3.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan and large fully fenced back yard. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, updated vinyl flooring, and table space. Oversize family room with crown molding and light filled space. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and luxury master bath. Fully finished lower level with living area, full bath, garage access, and walk out to back yard. Located in sought after Blooms Mill community with walking distance to community pool, basketball courts, and walking trails. This home has excellent commuter access! Minutes away from I66 and Rt 28 and the VRE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 CELLO WAY have any available units?
8130 CELLO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 8130 CELLO WAY have?
Some of 8130 CELLO WAY's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 CELLO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8130 CELLO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 CELLO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8130 CELLO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 8130 CELLO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8130 CELLO WAY offers parking.
Does 8130 CELLO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 CELLO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 CELLO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8130 CELLO WAY has a pool.
Does 8130 CELLO WAY have accessible units?
No, 8130 CELLO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 CELLO WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 CELLO WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 CELLO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 CELLO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Anne Arundel County Apartments

