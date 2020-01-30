All apartments in Yorkshire
8007 LELAND ROAD

8007 Leland Road · No Longer Available
Location

8007 Leland Road, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Long Circular Driveway with a Huge lot! Open kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, boxed tray ceiling, Architectural Columns and Arches.Stainless Steel Aappliances. Open yet traditional floor plan, light-filled 2-story foyer, a sep dining room. Beautiful Master Bath with a double vanity, sep tub & shower. Main level bedroom with a Full bath.2 floor offers 4 bedroom with 2 full bath.Beautifully fenced flat backyard, perfect for entertaining and BBQ's on a beautiful day! Basement is rented separately, not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 LELAND ROAD have any available units?
8007 LELAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 8007 LELAND ROAD have?
Some of 8007 LELAND ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 LELAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8007 LELAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 LELAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 8007 LELAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8007 LELAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 LELAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8007 LELAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 LELAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 LELAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8007 LELAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

