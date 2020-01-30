8007 LELAND ROAD

Amenities

Long Circular Driveway with a Huge lot! Open kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, boxed tray ceiling, Architectural Columns and Arches.Stainless Steel Aappliances. Open yet traditional floor plan, light-filled 2-story foyer, a sep dining room. Beautiful Master Bath with a double vanity, sep tub & shower. Main level bedroom with a Full bath.2 floor offers 4 bedroom with 2 full bath.Beautifully fenced flat backyard, perfect for entertaining and BBQ's on a beautiful day! Basement is rented separately, not included.