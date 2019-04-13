Lovely single family residence boasts of open kitchen floorplan with stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage and spacious bedrooms. Deck, two car garage and generous backyard. Close to shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7967 PRIYA COURT have any available units?
7967 PRIYA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 7967 PRIYA COURT have?
Some of 7967 PRIYA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7967 PRIYA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7967 PRIYA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.