All apartments in Yorkshire
Find more places like 7808 Oak Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorkshire, VA
/
7808 Oak Street - 1
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

7808 Oak Street - 1

7808 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorkshire
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7808 Oak Street, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Basement Apartment with 9' Ceilings. Huge Bedroom, Huge Living and Dining Room Combo. Washer and Dryer in the unit. All Utilities and WIFI included. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have any available units?
7808 Oak Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
Is 7808 Oak Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Oak Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Oak Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 Oak Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Yorkshire 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia