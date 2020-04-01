Rent Calculator
Home
/
Yorkshire, VA
/
7808 Oak Street - 1
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM
1 of 5
7808 Oak Street - 1
7808 Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7808 Oak Street, Yorkshire, VA 20111
Amenities
in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Basement Apartment with 9' Ceilings. Huge Bedroom, Huge Living and Dining Room Combo. Washer and Dryer in the unit. All Utilities and WIFI included. Street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have any available units?
7808 Oak Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yorkshire, VA
.
Is 7808 Oak Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Oak Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Oak Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yorkshire
.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 Oak Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 Oak Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
