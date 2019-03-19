Great two bedroom townhouse on court with parking in front of house. Fenced back yard with nice shade tree for summer entertaining. New wall to wall carpeting in upper level 1/2019. Lower level still almost new.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7614 GLENOLDEN PLACE have any available units?
7614 GLENOLDEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
Is 7614 GLENOLDEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7614 GLENOLDEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.