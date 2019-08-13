All apartments in Yorkshire
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

7525 TENDRING TRAIL

Location

7525 Tendring Trail, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THREE LEVEL T/H WITH 3 BR AND 3.5 BATHS.WALK OUT BASEMENT,WE BAR WITH REFR. AND VENTED HOOD.CLOSE TO VRE,SHOPPING,SCHOOLS AND MAJOR ROADS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

