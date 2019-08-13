Rent Calculator
Yorkshire, VA
7525 TENDRING TRAIL
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM
Overview
Amenities
7525 TENDRING TRAIL
7525 Tendring Trail
No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
7525 Tendring Trail, Yorkshire, VA 20111
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
THREE LEVEL T/H WITH 3 BR AND 3.5 BATHS.WALK OUT BASEMENT,WE BAR WITH REFR. AND VENTED HOOD.CLOSE TO VRE,SHOPPING,SCHOOLS AND MAJOR ROADS.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have any available units?
7525 TENDRING TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yorkshire, VA
.
What amenities does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have?
Some of 7525 TENDRING TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7525 TENDRING TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7525 TENDRING TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 TENDRING TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yorkshire
.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL offer parking?
No, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have a pool?
No, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 TENDRING TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 TENDRING TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
