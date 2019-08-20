7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome loaded with upgrades backing to common area and trees conveniently located off Rt. 28! A bright open floor plan, neutral color palette, wide plank hardwood floors, 3 finished levels, deck, patio and a beautiful gourmet kitchen are just a few reasons you~ll fall in love with this home! Main level has on trend tile flooring in foyer, French doors opening to a large family room with plush carpeting and sliding glass doors to fenced rear yard with slate patio and shed. Back inside is a main level bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Ascend the stairs to the beautiful living room and dining room with rich wide plank hardwood floors. The spacious open kitchen has a breakfast bar, gleaming granite countertops, an abundance of upgraded 42 inch cabinetry including a built in wine rack and quality stainless steel appliances including a gas range, built-in microwave and French door refrigerator. A glass paned door with transom opens to the deck with lovely trees view, the perfect place for grilling or enjoying morning coffee! The upper most level features 2 large master bedroom suites each with a private full bath and ample closet space with custom organizers. Commuters will love the location with easy access to 28, the VRE and Old Town Manassas!