All apartments in Yorkshire
Find more places like 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorkshire, VA
/
7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY

7382 Riding Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorkshire
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7382 Riding Meadow Way, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome loaded with upgrades backing to common area and trees conveniently located off Rt. 28! A bright open floor plan, neutral color palette, wide plank hardwood floors, 3 finished levels, deck, patio and a beautiful gourmet kitchen are just a few reasons you~ll fall in love with this home! Main level has on trend tile flooring in foyer, French doors opening to a large family room with plush carpeting and sliding glass doors to fenced rear yard with slate patio and shed. Back inside is a main level bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Ascend the stairs to the beautiful living room and dining room with rich wide plank hardwood floors. The spacious open kitchen has a breakfast bar, gleaming granite countertops, an abundance of upgraded 42 inch cabinetry including a built in wine rack and quality stainless steel appliances including a gas range, built-in microwave and French door refrigerator. A glass paned door with transom opens to the deck with lovely trees view, the perfect place for grilling or enjoying morning coffee! The upper most level features 2 large master bedroom suites each with a private full bath and ample closet space with custom organizers. Commuters will love the location with easy access to 28, the VRE and Old Town Manassas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have any available units?
7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY offer parking?
No, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have a pool?
No, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7382 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Yorkshire 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia