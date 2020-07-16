Rent Calculator
All apartments in York County
Find more places like 1616 Baptist Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
York County, VA
/
1616 Baptist Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1616 Baptist Road
1616 Baptist Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1616 Baptist Road, York County, VA 23690
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1616 Baptist Road Yorktown, VA 23690 - Off the beatin' path nestled among the trees. Very cute 3-bedroom, 1-bath recently remodeled rancher. Must see to appreciate.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4993256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 Baptist Road have any available units?
1616 Baptist Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
York County, VA
.
Is 1616 Baptist Road currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Baptist Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Baptist Road pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Baptist Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in York County
.
Does 1616 Baptist Road offer parking?
No, 1616 Baptist Road does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Baptist Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Baptist Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Baptist Road have a pool?
No, 1616 Baptist Road does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Baptist Road have accessible units?
No, 1616 Baptist Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Baptist Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Baptist Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Baptist Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Baptist Road does not have units with air conditioning.
