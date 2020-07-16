Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

104 Conway Court Available 08/01/20 York County beautiful home!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath two car garage - What a wonderful home shows like a model. Lots of upgrades. stainless steel appliances, kitchen open to large family room, fireplace, large fenced in backyard, huge walk-in storage area off large master bedroom, large master bath with jetted tub and shower, tile floors in kitchen, large area at top of steps ideal for desk/bookcase, good size bedrooms, duel heat and air. A must see!!!!



(757) 890-6050 (option 1)



(RLNE2272803)