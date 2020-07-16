Amenities
104 Conway Court Available 08/01/20 York County beautiful home!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath two car garage - What a wonderful home shows like a model. Lots of upgrades. stainless steel appliances, kitchen open to large family room, fireplace, large fenced in backyard, huge walk-in storage area off large master bedroom, large master bath with jetted tub and shower, tile floors in kitchen, large area at top of steps ideal for desk/bookcase, good size bedrooms, duel heat and air. A must see!!!!
(757) 890-6050 (option 1)
(RLNE2272803)