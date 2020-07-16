All apartments in York County
Find more places like 104 Conway Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, VA
/
104 Conway Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

104 Conway Court

104 Conway Court · (757) 890-6050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

104 Conway Court, York County, VA 23693

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Conway Court · Avail. Aug 1

$2,225

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
104 Conway Court Available 08/01/20 York County beautiful home!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath two car garage - What a wonderful home shows like a model. Lots of upgrades. stainless steel appliances, kitchen open to large family room, fireplace, large fenced in backyard, huge walk-in storage area off large master bedroom, large master bath with jetted tub and shower, tile floors in kitchen, large area at top of steps ideal for desk/bookcase, good size bedrooms, duel heat and air. A must see!!!!

(757) 890-6050 (option 1)

(RLNE2272803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Conway Court have any available units?
104 Conway Court has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Conway Court have?
Some of 104 Conway Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Conway Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Conway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Conway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Conway Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Conway Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Conway Court offers parking.
Does 104 Conway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Conway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Conway Court have a pool?
No, 104 Conway Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Conway Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Conway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Conway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Conway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Conway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Conway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 104 Conway Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way
Yorktown, VA 23693
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy
Yorktown, VA 23693
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop
Yorktown, VA 23692
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard
Williamsburg, VA 23188
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave
Yorktown, VA 23693
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive
Yorktown, VA 23693

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Petersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VA
Meadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VASandston, VABellwood, VACarrollton, VAPrince George, VAEast Highland Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity