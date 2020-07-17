Rent Calculator
Home
/
York County, VA
/
103 Harris Grove Lane
103 Harris Grove Lane
103 Harris Grove Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
103 Harris Grove Lane, York County, VA 23692
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch home in Edgehill neighborhood. Large fenced back yard with two storage sheds! Home has updated kitchen and much more!
A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane have any available units?
103 Harris Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
York County, VA
.
What amenities does 103 Harris Grove Lane have?
Some of 103 Harris Grove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 103 Harris Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Harris Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Harris Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Harris Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in York County
.
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Harris Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Harris Grove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Harris Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Harris Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Harris Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Harris Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Harris Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
