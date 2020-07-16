Apartment List
/
VA
/
wyndham
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Wyndham, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wyndham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5900 Shirebrook Drive
5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2228 sqft
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake.
Results within 1 mile of Wyndham

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5230 Preston Square Loop
5230 Preston Square Loop, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2489 sqft
Delightful 2-story Townhome with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in the West End of Henrico County in the Preston Square neighborhood. This home features hardwood floors on the 1st floor and ceramic tile floors in bathrooms/laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
839 Parkland Place
839 Parkland Place, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - 24 month lease - Available approximately 8/17\2020. 839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Wyndham
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
8 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
$
28 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
21 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
9 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
63 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
4003 Bush Lake Place
4003 Bush Lake Place, Innsbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1488 sqft
Great townhouse with lots of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a convenient location to all major roads & shopping. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen & foyer and hardwood floors in living & dining rooms.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12304 Poplar Forest Drive
12304 Poplar Forest Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
A Available 08/03/20 Come see this newly renovated half of a duplex. 1400 sq ft with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom with master bath, 3 bedrooms in all. 2 1/2 baths with new fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
448 Kingscote Lane Available 07/20/20 448 Kingscote Lane, Glen Allen VA - 3 Bdrm, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9304 Coleson Road
9304 Coleson Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1188 sqft
Wow! Can't believe the owner renovated this home with tons of upgrades for a rental home. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and Stunning renovations from top to bottom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Murano Way
2803 Murano Way, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Immaculate low maintenance townhouse with a first-floor master suite located in the ultra-convenient Villas at Hunton Park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2327 Crickhollow Ct
2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2268 sqft
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard.

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10311 Meadbrook Pl
10311 Meadbrook Place, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2409 sqft
10311 Meadbrook Pl Available 08/14/20 Awesome Spacious Home in Raintree on a Cul De Sac Lot! - This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is spacious with open Living Rm with vault ceiling, loft above overlooking Living Rm, wet bar, track lighting,

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 01:42 AM
1 Unit Available
17299 Dogwood Trail Road
17299 Dogwood Trail Road, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2700 sqft
Looking for a sublet to move into September 1st! Enjoy beautiful surroundings in this updated 3 Bedroom 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wyndham, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wyndham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wyndham 3 BedroomsWyndham Apartments with BalconiesWyndham Apartments with Garages
Wyndham Apartments with GymsWyndham Apartments with Parking
Wyndham Apartments with PoolsWyndham Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VA
Brandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University