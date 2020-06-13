Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

71 Apartments for rent in Wyndham, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
11130 Hames Ln.
11130 Hames Lane, Wyndham, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Country living in Glen Allen three bedroom2.5 bath home. - Fabulous opportunity to live on 5 private Acres in Glen Allen. You will feel like you are out in the country, yet you are close to everything.

Last updated June 13
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
12480 Grace Hill Ln
12480 Grace Hill Lane, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
Results within 1 mile of Wyndham

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11400 Maple Hill Pl
11400 Maple Hill Place, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2234 sqft
The love sign house could be your next home sweet home. Come to see this unique finding. A beautifully maintained home in a much-desired area of Glen Allen, no School Rezone Affected. Some of the best schools in Henrico.
Results within 5 miles of Wyndham
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated June 13
29 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Last updated June 13
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Last updated June 13
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13
Innsbrook
75 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in June 15th! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4603 Candlelight Ct
4603 Candlelight Court, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1248 sqft
Wonderful one story house with screened in porch and fenced yard. Echo Lake, Hungry Creek, Glen Allen High

Last updated June 13
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9514 Gayton Road
9514 Gayton Road, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2228 sqft
Great space, fantastic location in Henrico’s West End. Schools close, restaurants , shopping, and much more. Ready for move in with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is privacy fenced with detached shed, patio and great landscaping.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.

Last updated June 13
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
10729 Shadyford Lane
10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2034 sqft
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wyndham, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wyndham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

