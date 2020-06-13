Apartment List
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyndham, VA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
11130 Hames Ln.
11130 Hames Lane, Wyndham, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Country living in Glen Allen three bedroom2.5 bath home. - Fabulous opportunity to live on 5 private Acres in Glen Allen. You will feel like you are out in the country, yet you are close to everything.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
5705 Creek Mill Way
5705 Creek Mill Way, Wyndham, VA
"Looking for space, comfort, a touch of luxury and a beautiful location? This is the perfect home for you. The private backyard is spacious with a renovated deck. This home is just a minute walking distance to the Shady Grove Elementary school.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
12480 Grace Hill Ln
12480 Grace Hill Lane, Wyndham, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
11400 Maple Hill Pl
11400 Maple Hill Place, Henrico County, VA
The love sign house could be your next home sweet home. Come to see this unique finding. A beautifully maintained home in a much-desired area of Glen Allen, no School Rezone Affected. Some of the best schools in Henrico.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Rainbrook Drive
9611 Rainbrook Drive, Henrico County, VA
9611 Rainbrook Drive Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 3 BA Spacious 2200 sq ft home in West End! Available August 1st! - Fabulous four bedroom three bathroom West End home - 2200 square feet of living space. Fenced rear yard with a tool shed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
10303 Collinwood Dr
10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11773 Triple Notch Terrace
11773 Triple Notch Terrace, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2488 sqft
11773 Triple Notch Terrace Available 08/07/20 Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Three Notch Place - Immaculate three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off Three Chopt Road, between Pump Road and John Rolfe Parkway...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11301 Abbots Cross Ln
11301 Abbots Cross Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
11301 Abbots Cross Ln Available 07/01/20 Exceptional End Unit Townhome in Hunton Park - Fantastic end unit town home with hardwood floors, a very spacious living area, and 3 nice sized bedrooms just waiting to be your new home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11454 Old Mountain Rd.
11454 Old Mountain Road, Henrico County, VA
11454 Old Mountain Rd. Available 07/06/20 Gorgeous Glen Allen Home with 2 car garage and first floor bedroom in Glen Allen - Available for July move in. Gorgeous 7 year old home loaded with many upgrades and features.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11005 Mountain Spring Dr
11005 Mountain Spring Drive, Henrico County, VA
11005 Mountain Spring Dr Available 07/15/20 11005 Mountain Springs - Glen Allen 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, hardwood, great kitchen, Available 7/15/2020 $2,400 - (VIRTUAL SHOWS) This is a fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in June 15th! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4603 Candlelight Ct
4603 Candlelight Court, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1248 sqft
Wonderful one story house with screened in porch and fenced yard. Echo Lake, Hungry Creek, Glen Allen High

