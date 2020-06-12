/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodlake, VA
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
1 Unit Available
1111 Briars Court, #402
1111 Briars Court, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1718 sqft
1111 Briars Court, #402 Available 07/01/20 Your not renting a Condo, you are renting a LIFESTYLE - This jaw dropping condo is set in the Westwood Village of Charter Colony, the views of the morning sunrise from your third level deck and the Friday
1 Unit Available
12318 Darien Circle
12318 Darien Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
12318 Darien Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Midlothian - 12318 Darien Circle is a beautiful two-story townhome located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1068 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Woodlake
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1056 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Huguenot
13 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
15 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
$
12 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
123 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1015 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
Brighton Green
1 Unit Available
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
