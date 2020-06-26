All apartments in Woodburn
8300 TOBIN ROAD

8300 Tobin Road · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
TERRIFIC UNIT IN WOODBURN VILLAGE! CLOSE TO RT 50 & 495. UPDATED KITCHEN & BATHROOMS; HARDWOOD FLOORING. BALCONY OVERLOOKING TREES AND COMMON AREA. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. ONE PARKING SPACE & STORAGE UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have any available units?
8300 TOBIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have?
Some of 8300 TOBIN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 TOBIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8300 TOBIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 TOBIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8300 TOBIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodburn.
Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8300 TOBIN ROAD offers parking.
Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 TOBIN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 8300 TOBIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8300 TOBIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 TOBIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 TOBIN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 TOBIN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
